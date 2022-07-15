'Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' Teaser Promises a Visual Spectacle

Amazon Prime, on Thursday, dropped the main teaser for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The teaser begins by setting the scene, "There was a time when the Earth was so young".

It then shows the realms the story is set in. We also get glimpses of several characters including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards), and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark).