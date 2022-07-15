'Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' Teaser Promises a Visual Spectacle
The show will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 2 September.
Amazon Prime, on Thursday, dropped the main teaser for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The teaser begins by setting the scene, "There was a time when the Earth was so young".
It then shows the realms the story is set in. We also get glimpses of several characters including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards), and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark).
Staying true to the franchise, the latest teaser is a gorgeous and magnificent visual spectacle.
The show is set thousands of years before author JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.
The official synopsis reads, "Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."
