Freida Pinto to Produce & Star in TV Series Adaptation of Huma Abedin’s Memoir
The upcoming TV series will be an adaptation of Huma Abedin's memoir 'Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds'.
The Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto, will soon be seen portraying the role of Hilary Clinton's top aide and longtime advisor Huma Abedin, in her upcoming TV series. The yet-to-be-named show will be an adaptation of Abedin's New York Times bestselling memoir, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, as per a report by Deadline.
Pinto will also executive produce the series alongside Abedin, through her production company, Freebird Films.
Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, published in 2021, explores Abedin's journey in her own words. It documents her success throughout her various political endeavours. Beginning with her upbringing in Saudi Arabia, moving on to securing an internship at Hilary Clinton's office and ultimately rising to the position of Clinton's top aide advisor.
The memoir also delves into the topic of her ex-husband, Anthony Weiner's sexting scandal, which derailed Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
Taking to Twitter, Abedin shared the announcement of the upcoming series and wrote, "When I first saw Freida Pinto on screen, she blew me by away with her talent. I am so thrilled she will be bringing my story to life on TV!"
Talking about her upcoming TV series, Pinto told Deadline, “We thought we knew Huma’s story – the woman behind the scenes, and then reluctantly in front of the camera when her own life hit the news. Then, we read her memoir and were stunned by her candor, generosity, warmth, intelligence, and the way that her childhood, faith and family have so authentically woven through her whole life. Huma’s story is both extraordinary and immediately relatable, timely and relevant to so many of us. Freebird Films is so honored to be able to work with our partners at eOne and Huma to bring her story to television."
Meanwhile on the work front, Pinto was recently seen in Emma Jones' directorial, Mr Malcom's List alongside Theo James, which released on 1st July.
