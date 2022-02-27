Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' Promo With Kaaranvir Bohra Drops Release Date
Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show Lock Upp's New Promo Featuring Kaaranvir Bohra Comes Without Premiere Date
It looks like the new Kangana Ranaut reality show Lock Upp will have to wait a while before announcing a new release date. The show produced by Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji was supposed to premiere on Sunday, 27 February, however a court in Hyderabad issued an ad-interim injunction on the release of the show after a petitioner accused the show of being plagiarised from her idea.
Sanober Baig has alleged the show is a copy of her original concept titled The Jail. As per the court order, Kangana's show cannot be streamed or exhibited on any electronic media, social media or any other medium.
As a result of the stay order on the show, a new promo of Lock Upp announcing the participation of Kaaranvir Bohra has been released by Alt Balaji without a premiere date. The earlier 27 February has now been replaced by a 'Coming Soon' graphic. You can watch the promo here:
Apart from Kaaranvir Bohra, the other contestants announced on the show so far include Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal and Babita Phogat. The next hearing of the case by Sanober Baig versus Alt Balaji will take place on 9 March.
