'Vicky Danced for 45 Minutes to All My Songs on My Birthday': Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif spoke at length about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal in Koffee With Karan season seven.
This week's guest on Koffee With Karan season seven was the trio, who are set to star in the upcoming horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
During the course of the episode, Katrina opened up about her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their relationship. The Dhoom 3 star revealed that on her birthday, Vicky did a 45-minute dance routine to all her songs to cheer her up.
"On my birthday, I was just recovering from being very unwell. I had a very tough time with Covid. He could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow, he just turned the switch. He did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced the entire songs. And everyone sat down, and stopped dancing. Everyone was like, "How does he know every step?"KATRINA KAIF
The actor added, "The steps weren’t perfect but he just got the vibe, and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh.”
