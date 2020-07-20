Katrina, Ishaan & Siddhant Team up for Horror-Comedy 'Phone Bhoot'
The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.
Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been roped in as the cast for the upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. The film is set to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.
The film is set to hit the screens in 2021.
The first look shows the trio in formals, and it was shot before the lockdown. Katrina took to social media to share the news.
Some time back in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Ishaan had said that the script of Phone Bhoot is an "absolute blast". The details of the plot have not been revealed as of yet.
Published: 20 Jul 2020, 06:00 AM IST
