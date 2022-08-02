ADVERTISEMENT

Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 5 Teaser: Kareena Kapoor Rates Aamir Khan's Fashion Sense

Kareena and Aamir are also starring in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 5 Teaser: Kareena Kapoor Rates Aamir Khan's Fashion Sense
i

Karan Johar, who is busy hosting his hit talk show, Koffee With Karan, has now shared the teaser for the upcoming fifth episode. The new episode is all set to feature Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser for the episode showcased Aamir at his honest best as he kept calling Karan out as his show keeps landing people in trouble. He went on to say that no matter what happens someone or the other always cries after coming to the show. Kareena too called Karan out for thinking that Aamir would be 'boring'.

Karan shared the teaser for the episode, stating, "A duo you Khan-not miss!
On the Koffee couch this episode, are two epic Khans and it cannot get more savage than this! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 5 streams this Thursday at 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Aamir and Kareena are also all set to star in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. Moreover, the film is going to release on 11 August.

Also Read

'I think Good Films Surpass Anything': Kareena on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’

'I think Good Films Surpass Anything': Kareena on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×