ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

'Khufiya' Teaser: Vishal Bhardwaj Announces His Next Film With Tabu & Ali Fazal

Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' is based on Amar Bhushan's book 'Escape to Nowhere'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
'Khufiya' Teaser: Vishal Bhardwaj Announces His Next Film With Tabu & Ali Fazal
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has announced his next project, titled Khufiya, with Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The makers shared an intriguing announcement video on 13 September. However, the film's release date has not been revealed yet.

According to reports, the film is based on author Amar Bhushan's book 'Escape to Nowhere'.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Film itni Khufiya rakho ki actors bhi pooche 'Film kya hai?!' (Keep the film so secretive that even the actors ask, 'What is the film about?) 'This #Khufiya mission is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

Have a look at the teaser here:

Earlier in an interview with News18, Bhardwaj spoke about his upcoming project and said, "I have changed the gender of the character for Tabu. I always find a reason to work with Tabu."

"Khufiya is a really special project for me. The entire team has worked very hard to create a suspenseful, slow-burning thriller, and with Netflix, we are thrilled to present the film to audiences globally," he further told the publication.

Also Read

'Khufiya' Teaser: Tabu & Ali Fazal Look Intense in Vishal Bhardwaj's Thriller

'Khufiya' Teaser: Tabu & Ali Fazal Look Intense in Vishal Bhardwaj's Thriller

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

Topics:  Vishal Bhardwaj   Tabu   Ali Fazal 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×