Did Television Because I Wanted to Make Money: Karan Tacker

Karan says he was holidaying in Mussorie when he got a call to shoot a clip and send it for an audition. “I managed to find some decent lighting in a men’s toilet and my friend gave me cues. I was reluctant to send it in the beginning because I didn’t have the right clothes and the means to do the hair and makeup. But I told myself, I should not be lazy. I sent it and got a call later that evening saying that they liked what I sent,” says Karan.

Karan says that he does not get why people look down upon the TV content. “I am a business student and I feel that just because I might not consume the product but it doesn’t mean I shouldn’t make it. Having said that, there’s a huge audience that watches TV and likes the content too,” Karan says.

Talking about his break from TV acting, he adds, “TV wandered into areas of supernatural storytelling which was something that I didn’t see myself doing. So I thought ‘I will take a break’. But even in these seven years, I have been hosting shows and I have enjoyed doing that. As an actor, I needed to understand what I was doing and I have understood acting in the past few years,” says Karana Tacker.