Watch Karan, Zoya, Anurag and Dibakar Reveal their Biggest Fears

Anurag: Not just self-regulation, it is self-censorship. People practise it. I’m saying in spite of me being against censorship, I have things I would not put out in movies. I have my own responsibilities that I think are my responsibilities and some which people say must be my responsibility, I don’t think is my responsibility. I will not handle my audience with gloves. I want them to grow and make adult decisions. If they want to call themselves an adult, being an adult is not about being 18. It is making your own decisions. So I would put them in uncomfortable situations because with some things you have to make a choice. So for me I am totally anti-censorship.

Karan: I’ve always felt that with censorship, and I wish we can move towards whether it comes to cinema, I wish we can move towards certification and not censorship. I wish there would be like the BBC - British Board of Certification - which actually gives you an accurate age limit for each content and film that you put out. Whether it is 12, 15, 18...

Anurag: But also I think all OTT platforms have child locks.

Karan: I think vis-a-vis I would not want there to be censorship because it is such an amazingly liberating platform and I think it is really up to the best interests of the parents and if they feel that there is something that children should not have access to then that is something that you’ll have to do on your own. But for cinema I definitely believe in certification and not censorship.

Dibakar: I think I completely agree with Anurag and Karan and whatever Zoya will say I know I’ll agree with it. There’s one twist in the matter which is about the current situation. It is okay to talk about self-censorship, but sometimes what we call self-censorship is an outer layer. And the inner reason for not doing something is ultimately fear. You are afraid. As I said we are all afraid of ourselves and we are afraid of something. And that situation happens. When the state very smartly not showing itself to be the source of the fear lets loose certain forces and then says “How can we help? That happened, that happened...we are not stopping you. We are stopping you because there is unrest, civil unrest, lack of peace and lives will get lost, do you want your film to be responsible for that?” And then that begs the question, that what the hell are you there for? You’re supposed to be the state. You’re supposed to protect every voice that exists in your society. And you’re saying “What can we do? These voices are getting very violent, they are breaking buses, they are doing this, they are burning so to stop them and to stop innocent lives... we are stopping you from getting your film into this festival that you have planned” and then the big money that colludes and finances, because unfortunately our films are made by other people’s money, and then the big money and big capital that colludes with the state says “Hey listen, it is just an event. Why are you being the bitter guy? Why are you stopping this nice party from going ahead? Drop this film. Drop that film no. What will happen?” What happens then? That’s something that all filmmakers, all media people and all the members of the audience should be very, very watchful about and raise a voice against it. Which finally I hope there is.

Zoya: I agree with each one’s points. And I don’t believe in censorship. I absolutely believe in certification. I am also aware as a filmmaker, as a storyteller what I’m putting out there. Because I think people need to know. They’re putting a consciousness out there. So I hope there is a certain amount of awareness that I hope filmmakers have. But having said that you know you watch the news, you read the newspaper, I’m a woman that lives in this country, the kind of stories I read about that’s happening to women and it is all over, it is for any child to read, for any child to see, after that if you’ll tell me to censor a love scene, it’s a joke. It is a joke. It doesn’t make any sense to me.