'Kaalkoot' Trailer: Vijay Varma Returns With a New Thrilling Drama

“An intense crime series set against the backdrop of a horrifying acid attack case, the story revolves around Ravi Tripathi, a sub-inspector in the town of Thana Sarsi. Initially lacking interest in his job, Ravi’s perspective changes when he discovers that the victim of the brutal attack, Parul, is the same girl his mother wanted him to marry. Driven by a newfound purpose, Ravi takes it upon himself to investigate the crime and find the person responsible. Along the way, he confronts gender biases, toxic masculinity, and societal expectations that hinder his pursuit of justice,” a statement from the makers read.