Joker, Little Women, Bhoot, Kanan Gill: New Shows & Films to Watch
If you’ve been having trouble deciding what to watch on your OTT platform, here’s some good news - there are quite a few new shows and films that are now streaming online. Here’s a quick look at 8 eagerly awaited shows and films that you can catch online soon.
Little Women
The critically acclaimed Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig, which also received six Academy Award nominations this year, is finally coming online on Prime Video in India. Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women features heartwarming performances by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Chris Cooper. The film will drop on Prime Video on 26 April.
Extraction
This action packed entertainer shot extensively in India features none other than Chris Hemsworth, without his hammer of course. Co-produced by the Russo brothers (of Avengers: Endgame fame) and Hemsworth himself, Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave, who has been a stunt coordinator on Marvel films such as Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. The Netflix original also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and Randeep Hooda. Going by the mind-blowing action sequences in the trailer, you would wonder why this film isn’t up on the big screen, but no one’s complaining. Extraction premieres on Netflix on 24 April.
Joker
The film that grabbed two Oscars at the Academy Awards this year, Joker, is now streaming online on Prime Video since 20 April. Joker, which got immense love and hate when it released last year is a psychological thriller by Todd Phillips, and is an origin story based on the popular DC character from the Batman series. The film, which won the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival last year, has hugely polarised critics, so it’s time you watched it and had your take on it.
Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship
Karan Johar and Dharma Productions’s first venture into the horror genre, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, has plenty of jump scares if that’s what rocks your boat. If you’re looking for a memorable hair-raising experience with a backstory and atmospherics, it might disappoint. However, there’s lots of a brooding Vicky Kaushal in it to keep you interested. Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship drops on Prime Video on 22 April.
Varane Avashyamund
In recent years, thanks to OTT platforms, Malayalam films are finding an audience beyond Malayalis. If you’ve been a fan of Malayalam cinema, having watched movies like Bangalore Days, Angamaly Diaries and Kumbalangi Nights, you might want to catch Varane Avashyamund. This Dulqer Salmaan, Shobhana and Suresh Gopi starrer is a mainstream film that revolves around a divorced mother and her daughter who explore and find love in their own separate ways. Varane Avashyamund is now streaming on Netflix.
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
Kanan Gill’s first-every comedy special debuts on Netflix on 24 April. Titled Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill, the show is basically made-up of letters written by a 15-year-old Kanan to himself. “This show is about rediscovering the goals I’d set for myself when I was younger and seeing how my life has measured up,” is what Kanan had said while talking about the show. Will it measure up to Kanan’s wit and humour? We can’t wait to find out.
After Life S2
If you loved season one of After Life, a black comedy series created, directed and acted by Ricky Gervais, there’s no reason why you wouldn’t sign on for season two. If you still haven’t watched it, After Life revolves around the down and out Tony Johnson, who’s living a bitter and depressed life after the death of his wife, who passed away due to breast cancer. Does Tony manage to turn around his life? Find out. After Life season 2 drops on 24 April on Netflix.
Never Have I Ever
Going by the trailer, Never Have I Ever, looks like every teen comedy ever made that’s had a confused, coming of age protagonist going through the trials and tribulations of high school life. But this is a Mindy Kaling - Lang Fisher and it has an ABCD (American Born Confused Desi) as its protagonist, so it might still have a few surprises left. At the outset, the 15-year-old leading lady, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, looks promising. Also, the narration for the series is done by none other than John McEnroe. Sold? Never Have I Ever premieres on Netflix on 27 April.
