Joker, Little Women, Bhoot, Kanan Gill: New Shows & Films to Watch

Going by the trailer, Never Have I Ever, looks like every teen comedy ever made that’s had a confused, coming of age protagonist going through the trials and tribulations of high school life. But this is a Mindy Kaling - Lang Fisher and it has an ABCD (American Born Confused Desi) as its protagonist, so it might still have a few surprises left. At the outset, the 15-year-old leading lady, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, looks promising. Also, the narration for the series is done by none other than John McEnroe. Sold? Never Have I Ever premieres on Netflix on 27 April.