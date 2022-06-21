ADVERTISEMENT

Jaadugar Trailer: Jitendra Kumar Plays A Magician In This Drama-Comedy

The Netflix original will start streaming on 15 July.

Quint Entertainment
1 min read
Netflix’s new film Jaadugar, starring Jitendra Kumar in the lead role is a sports drama that follows the protagonist as he struggles to come to terms with his professional ambition and love. However, the basic conflict in the film stems from his inability to fulfil his dreams while simultaneously impressing his lover. He has to prove his worth to his new found love interest by winning a football competition and that forms the basic structure of the film.

The film is directed by Sameer Saxena and written by Biswapati Sarkar. The Netflix original will start streaming on 15 July. The film is produced by Posham pa Pictures and Chalkboard Entertainment. The trailer has already received over one million views.

Jitendra has last starred in the lead of the web series Panchayat on Amazon Prime. He plays, Abhishek Tripathi, in the show.

