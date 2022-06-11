ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat 2's Ashok 'Vinod' Pathak Shares a Horrific Incident From a Film Set

Panchayat's Vinod aka Ashok Pathak has finally bought a house, so we went to visit him.

Abira Dhar
Celebrities
The second season of Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat received a huge appreciation from critics as well as the audience, but one character that stood out and became everyone's favourite was Vinod. Vinod made an appearance in Episode 3, titled 'Kranti', for just 12 minutes but he became a sensation on social media. Actor Ashok Pathak, who played Vinod, has found fame when he least expected it and since then his phone has not stopped ringing.

Speaking to The Quint he says he can't stop laughing looking at all the memes that are being made on Vinod. Ashok also opened up about his struggles, why he decided to become an actor and how Mumbai treated him.

Ashok said he wasn't good in studies and he used to sell cotton as a teenager to financially support his family. But theatre changed his life and made him realise where his passion lay.

The actor, who has been living in Mumbai for the past 12 years, also spoke about a horrific experience on a film set and recounted his encounter with Amitabh Bachchan.

