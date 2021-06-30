Here's Where You Can Watch Priyadarshan Directorial Hungama 2
Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever among others,
The much awaited 'sequel' to the 2003 comedy Hungama, titled Hungama 2, is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 23 July.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 promises double the confusion, chaos, and laughter as the first. The movie stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana, and others.
The film marks Priyadarshan's directorial comeback to Bollywood after six years, since the 2013 release Rangrezz.
“I know Hungama came 16 years ago. But people have still not forgotten it. Besides, I share a wonderful rapport with the producers Venus Records & Tapes. I have made many wonderful films with them including Garam Masala (2005) and Hulchul. I like all of my films with Venus except Tezz (2012) which I personally think was a misfire."Priyadarshan to Eastern Eye
Talking about whether the film's plot is a continuation of the first, he said, "No. It will be a fresh story. We decided to title the new comedy Hungama 2 because the mood of masti, mischief and hungama remain unchanged," he told Eastern Eye.
