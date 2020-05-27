Amazon Prime Video’s latest original, Paatal Lok, has been getting rave reviews from critics and audience alike. Now co-producer Anushka Sharma, in an interview with PTI, has hinted at a possibility of season 2.“You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. Right now, I don’t want to divulge too much but let’s just say it’s quite possible. It is too early to talk about it but if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season,”Anushka Sharma, actor and producer‘Paatal Lok’ Is Inspired by Reality: Makers of the ShowThe actor, who has produced the show with her brother Karnesh through their banner Clean Slate Filmz, added that they have always been honest about the stories they want to narrate. “We have always stayed true to the stories that are shown on screen and we will continue doing that. We are overwhelmed with the response of the audience to Paatal Lok and we look forward to such appreciation in future also”.Anushka also opened up about the varied projects she has backed as a producer, be it NH10, Pari or Paatal Lok. “I have always been hungry for good content and we want to push the boundaries as far as content is concerned. Secondly, I am quite wary of pop culture. I am not fooled by songs and superficial beauty in films. Therefore, that is something which will reflect in my choices as well”, Anushka said.She also spoke about how OTT platforms have come as a blessing for creative people. “OTT platforms give you the liberty to express yourself in a way that is true to the story”.Can’t Stop Us: ‘Paatal Lok’ Creator Sudip on Dealing With BacklashAnushka Sharma is also dealing with controversies surrounding Paatal Lok. Viren Sri Gurung a member of the Lawyers Guild that has been formed to provide free legal advice in the time of the COVID-19 crisis and associated to the Chambers of Mr. Pranay Rai & Associates, has sent a legal notice to Anushka Sharma (co-producer of Paatal Lok) on 18 May for a casteist slur used in the show. “There is a clip wherein during an interrogation a lady police officer uses a casteist slur on a Nepali character. There wouldn’t have been any problem had only ‘Nepali’ been used. But the word that follows it is unacceptable. Since Anushka Sharma is one of the producers of the show, we have served her a notice”, Gurung had told The Quint.Secondly, a BJP MLA from UP, Nandkishor Gurjar, has filed a complaint against Anushka for using his photo in the series without his permission.The photo, which has been morphed to include the fictional characters of the series, also includes Gurjar. Taking to Twitter, the MLA started a hashtag, #BanPaatalLok, claiming that the show is trying to tarnish the image of BJP.(With inputs from PTI)The Layers of ‘Paatal Lok’: Mirroring the Reality Around Us We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.