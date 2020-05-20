The Gorkha community has taken strong objection to a casteist slur in the second episode of Amazon Prime’s original show Paatal Lok, demanding that the word be dropped, according to a report by The Hindu.In an online petition started by them on Monday (18 May) and addressed to the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the Minister Prakash Javadekar, Amazon Prime Video and series producer Anushka Sharma, the community said that this slur portrayed the Gorkha women in a poor light.They asserted that the word should be muted, subtitles blurred and the edited video should be made available to all. Apart from that, the Gorkhas have also demanded an unconditional apology and a disclaimer.The Bhartiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh added in the petition that one of the characters is named Mary Lyngdoh, which is a common surname for the Khasi community from Meghalaya. “The insult hurled at her by a policewoman reinstates the stereotyping of people from the North-East. The Gorkha is the largest Nepali-speaking community and this term puts down the entire clan”, the petition read.Nanda Kirati Dewan, President of the Bhartiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh, told The Hindu that the manner in which the word was used was “regressive”. “We should refrain from consuming content that shows a community in a negative light just for the sake of creative freedom”, Dewan said.Nanda also observed that the community is already enduring coronavirus racism and to add to their troubles, this sequence from Paatal Lok will incite not just racist but rape attempts at women. Dewan also warned that they will take the matter to court if the OTT platform or the producer fail to respond within three days.Amazon Prime Video is yet to respond to this controversy.The Layers of ‘Paatal Lok’: Mirroring the Reality Around UsStarring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles, Paatal Lok focuses on ‘swarg lok’ (heaven), ‘dharti lok’ (earth) and ‘paatal lok’ (netherworld). The series begins with this introduction and leads on to a cop landing the case of a lifetime. A journalist’s life is threatened and four suspects are taken into police custody, and their pasts reveal a dark secret.(With inputs from The Hindu)Unfair to Compare ‘Paatal Lok’ to ‘Sacred Games’: Neeraj Kabi We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.