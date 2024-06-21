Gujarat HC Lifts Stay On Junaid Khan's Maharaj; Says It Doesn't Hurt Sentiments

"This court arrives at the prima facie conclusion that the film, Maharaj, is based on events that led to the filing of the libel case and is not targeted at hurting the sentiments of the Pushtimargi community. The film had been certified by the Central Board for Film Certification, an expert body after considering the relevant guidelines… The interim relief granted on 13 June has been vacated,” the court said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Dictating the order in an open court, the Justice sangeeta said, "The core message of the film. as rightly contended by the respondent, is that the film focuses on the social evil and fight for social reform by Karsandas Mulji who himself was from Vaishnavite community."

“The film in no manner affects or hurts religious feelings. The film concludes that the sect is far more important than any individual or incident. Treating this incident as an exception the Vaishnav sect and its followers continued to grow and remained a proud and integral part of the social, cultural and religious fabric of India. An apprehension is raised that it is likely to cause communal disharmony. However, the book was published in 2013 based on the same libel case and no incident has been reported. Even the petitioners have not made any submission that the book has caused any communal disharmony,” she added.

Maharaj was initially slated for a 14 June release on the OTT platform. However, the film is started streaming on Netflix from 21 June onwards.

In addition to Junaid, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and