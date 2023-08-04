Friday Night Plan Teaser: Babil Khan Plays Juhi Chawla's Son in This Teen Drama

Talking about his second collaboration with Netflix, Babil shared in a press statement, “Having a younger brother in real life, this film feels so relatable to me. It’s a heartwarming journey that brings back fond memories of our own misadventures. This is my first outing with Excel Entertainment and also marks my second collaboration with Netflix after Qala, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this project."

Debutant director Vatsal Neelakanth shared, “It is a thrilling experience to be announcing my first film, Friday Night Plan. It is a warm tale of love, friendship, brotherhood and self discovery that speaks to all audiences. I’m very grateful to have Netflix and Excel entertainment as partners and I hope that the love with which we have made the film translates on screens across the globe.”

In addition to the leads, the film also stars Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana and Ninad Kamat in pivotal roles.