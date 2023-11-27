Join Us On:
Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 List of Winners: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma Win Big

The shows that won multiple awards were 'Jubilee', 'Scoop', 'Kohrra', and 'Dahaad'.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 List of Winners: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma Win Big
The Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 was held on Sunday, 26 November in Mumbai. The nominees were chosen from the web series and films released across OTT platforms between 1 August 2022 and 31 July 2023. The shows that won multiple awards included Jubilee, Scoop and Dahaad.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma won top honours.

Here's the list of winners:

Best Series - Scoop

Best Series, Critics - Trial By Fire

Best Director Series - Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics - Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama - Karishma Tanna (Scoop) and Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Maanvi Gagroo (TVF Tripling)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Arunabh Kumar (TVF Pitchers S2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Shernaz Patel (TVF Tripling S3)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - TVF Pitchers S2

Best Non-fiction Original, Series/Special - Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Film, Web Original - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director, Web Original Film - Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film - Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film - Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar) and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2) and Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Topics:  Filmfare Awards 

