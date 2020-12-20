Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: 'Paatal Lok', 'The Family Man' Win Big
The Filmfare OTT Awards were held in Mumbai on Saturday, 19 December.
Filmfare introduced the first edition of OTT awards this year, in an attempt to recognise the excellent web shows and films across platforms that have kept us entertained. It was a big moment for The Family Man and Paatal Lok, both of which won five awards each. Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat also won four awards.
This time, the shows released between August 01, 2019 and July 31, 2020 were considered eligible for the award.
Let us take a look at the full list of winners:
Best Series - Paatal Lok
Best Director - Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for Paatal Lok
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) - Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) - Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat
Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) - Mithila Palkar, Little Things Season 3
Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics) - Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavali Season 2
Best Director (Critics) - Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man
Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) - Priyamani, The Family Man
Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) - Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man
Best Series (Critics) - The Family Man
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) - Amit Sadh, Breathe: Into The Shadows
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) - Divya Dutta, Special OPS
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) - Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) - Neena Gupta, Panchayat
Best Original Story, Series - Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok
Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Panchayat
Best Film (Web Original) - Raat Akeli Hai
Best Actor in Web Original Film (Male) - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai
Best Actor in Web Original Film (Female) - Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Male) - Rahul Bose, Bulbbul
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Female) - Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday
Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK for The Family Man
Best Screenplay - Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok
Best Cinematographer - Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane for Sacred Games Season 2
Best Editor - Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OPS
Best Costume - Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye
Best Background Music - Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season 2
Best Original Soundtrack - Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS
