Emma Corrin On Learning to Play Princess Diana for ‘The Crown’

Actor Emma Corrin’s world exploded when the first teaser of the new season of The Crown featuring her as Princess Diana dropped on the internet. “It was mental and the world just went crazy. The world exploded. My phone went absolutely haywire. It was mad,” is how Corrin describes her experience to Bazaar.com. And this was the reaction to a teaser which was made up of just back shots of the actor, it had not revealed her face yet.

Now, as the latest season has released on Netflix, Corrin spoke about how she prepped to step into Princess Diana’s shoes. Speaking to Vogue, Corrin says that she only saw one documentary titled Diana In Her Own Words to study the princess for her role. The actor also emphasises that even though she was coached about Princess Diana’s voice, body language and background, it was the costumes that eventually put it all into place.