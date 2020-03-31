Disney+ Hotstar to Go Live in India on 3 April 2020

Disney+ is all set to go live on Hotstar on 3 April 2020, with a host of new movies and content that will now be available on the streaming platform, named Disney+ Hotstar.

The available content will be expanded to include the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and favourites like The Lion King, Frozen II, Aladdin and Toy Story 4. Children’s shows including Mickey Mouse, Doraemon and Shin-chan will also be available.

Disney will be bringing with itself the addition of acclaimed Disney+ Originals, for Hotstar premium customers, including The Mandalorian by Jon Favreau; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a creative modern take on the hit franchise; and the live-action Lady and the Tramp, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic as well as the latest American shows from studios like HBO, Fox.

As a prelude to the launch, Disney+ Hotstar will host a virtual red carpet event on 2 April with the premiere of The Lion King at 6 pm followed by the popular Disney+ original The Mandalorian at 8 pm.