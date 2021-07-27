Disney+ Hotstar Slate Includes Bhuj, Bhoot Police, Rudra, and The Empire

Escaype Live

Escaype Live is a series produced under the banner One Life Studios and co-directed by Kumar Tewary and Abhishek Sengupta. Siddharth Suryanarayan stars in the lead and the series revolves around five people who try to use a live-streaming app to gain fame.

Fear 1.0

Fear 1.0 is a supernatural thriller starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Rajesh Tailang.

Human

Human is a medical thriller starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari. The show is produced by filmmaker Vipul Shah who is also directing alongside Mozez Singh.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

This Ajay Devgn starrer is a remake of the British series Luther. Rudra also marks the digital debut of its actors Devgn and Esha Deol who’ve earlier worked together on films like Kaal and Yuva.

The Empire