Disney+ Hotstar Slate Includes Bhuj, Bhoot Police, Rudra, and The Empire
Disney+ Hotstar's slate includes releases starring Shabana Azmi, Ajay Devgn, and Sushmita Sen.
Disney+ Hotstar announced their slate of projects which includes projects helmed by Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, Shabana Azmi, and others. Ajay Devgn and Shabana Azmi’s debut digital shows Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, and The Empire are part of this year’s slate.
Here is the complete list of releases:
Bhuj: The Pride of India
Bhuj: The Pride of India is an upcoming war drama directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.
Bhoot Police
This horror comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey. It is slated to release on 17 September.
Escaype Live
Escaype Live is a series produced under the banner One Life Studios and co-directed by Kumar Tewary and Abhishek Sengupta. Siddharth Suryanarayan stars in the lead and the series revolves around five people who try to use a live-streaming app to gain fame.
Fear 1.0
Fear 1.0 is a supernatural thriller starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Rajesh Tailang.
Human
Human is a medical thriller starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari. The show is produced by filmmaker Vipul Shah who is also directing alongside Mozez Singh.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
This Ajay Devgn starrer is a remake of the British series Luther. Rudra also marks the digital debut of its actors Devgn and Esha Deol who’ve earlier worked together on films like Kaal and Yuva.
The Empire
The Empire is a series based on the historical fiction novel series ‘Empire of the Moghul’ by Alex Rutherford, and it has been directed by Mitakshara Kumar. The Nikhil Advani production stars Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Dhrashti Dhami, and Srijan Srivastava.
Other titles in the slate include Those Pricey Thakur Girls, Six Suspects, Gharshana, My Perfect Husband, Family Matters, and the dance reality show Dance+ featuring Remo D’ Souza.
The returning titled include Sushmita Sen starter Aarya 2, the spin-off series Special OPS 1.5, and the second season of City of Dreams starring Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni and others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.