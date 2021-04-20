Ajay Devgn To Make Digital Debut on Hotstar in New Cop Avatar

Talking about his new role, Ajay Devgn said in a statement, "My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can't wait to begin this new journey!"

He added that his cop character will be more complex this time around, and stated, "Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times."

He shared the teaser on social media, captioned, "Happy to announce the crime thriller of the year Hotstar Specials 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness'. This one’s going to be ‘killer’ @DisneyplusHSVIP #DebutDobara #Rudra."