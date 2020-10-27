Decoding the Success of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 1992’

In the current Indian digital market, which is flooded with numerous OTT platforms and clogged with content of various types, genres and scale, how do you create a clutter-breaker? And what impact does such content, which stands out, have on its streaming platform? The success of Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story is a good case-study to understand the current dynamics of the Indian OTT space.

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story is easily the one of the best reviewed Indian series this year. The 10-part series, which began streaming on a relatively new platform, Sony LIV, from 9 October 2020, has reportedly boosted the OTT platform’s subscription base besides giving it a place under the sun with the other big players in the market.

Unlike a theatrical release, where ticket sales at the box-office are parameter of its success, we cannot really measure the “success” of a series unless there is transparency regarding the viewership of the show.