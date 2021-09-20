ADVERTISEMENT
Issa Rae wears a custom ALIÉTTE gown.
Dan Levy to Kate Winslet: Celebs at Their Stylish Best at Emmys Red Carpet
Take a look at some of the standout outfits at this year's Emmy Awards.
A year after an unexpected remote ceremony, Hollywood celebrities were back in their fashionable best at this year's Emmy Awards. From bright gowns to outsized belt buckles, the 2021 Emmy edition was a visual treat. From Kate Winslet, Dan Levy to Catherine O' Hara and Michaela Coel, stars aced the fashion game.
Let's take a look at some of the the standout outfits:
