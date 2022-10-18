Dan Levy's Directorial Debut ‘Good Grief’ Stars Ruth Negga & Himesh Patel

Not much is known about the film but Levy did speak about the film in an interview with a leading entertainment news portal. He spoke about how the film is a 'cautionary tale.'

“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well,” said Levy in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.