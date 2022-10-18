Dan Levy's Directorial Debut ‘Good Grief’ Stars Ruth Negga & Himesh Patel
The film is going to also star Luke Evans in the lead.
Dan Levy from Schitt's Creek fame, has now set the cast for his directorial debut, Good Grief, he has roped in Oscar nominee Ruth Negga and the cast members include Himesh Patel, Luke Evans and Celia Imrie.
Arnaud Valois, David Bradley and Jamael Westman are also part of the Netflix project that was written and directed by Levy, who will also star in the film.
Not much is known about the film but Levy did speak about the film in an interview with a leading entertainment news portal. He spoke about how the film is a 'cautionary tale.'
“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well,” said Levy in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film is being produced by Megan Zehmer and Dan Levy. They are working with Netflix on this project.
Dan Levy will also be soon seen in Sex Education Season 4.
