COVID-19: Netflix Sets Up Relief Fund, Kim Kardashian Provides Aid

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Netflix announced on 20 March that it will create a $100 million relief fund for those in the film community who are affected by deferred shoots and release dates. With cinema halls being temporarily shut in different parts of the world and shoots being suspended to contain the spread of the virus, the pandemic has had a massive impact on the film and TV industry.

Ted Sarandos, chief creative officer at Netflix said in a statement that the fund will support crews working on Netflix originals around the world. It will supplement the two weeks of pay Netflix had agreed in case productions got suspended.