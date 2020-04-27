Twitter is Loving Chris Hemsworth Speaking Bengali in ‘Extraction’
Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction is already garnering love from India for the Indian cast and cinematography, and now there is one more reason to swoon over it. The Netflix film features a scene where Hemsworth is speaking in Bengali and netizens are in love with it.
In the scene, the Thor actor is seen saying ‘Proman Dao’, which translates to ‘show proof’, not once but four times. Take a look at the scene here:
While a user tweeted, “Never knew i needed a clip of chris hemsworth saying “proman dao” until now,” another mentioned his Thor character and wrote, “Thor, the thunderer, son of Odin, king of Asgard once very humbly said ‘proman dao’.”
In Extraction, Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake who is on a mission to ‘extract’ an Indian drug lord’s son from some Bangladeshi gangsters. The film also stars David Harbour, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli.
Calling the shoot in India a memorable one, Chris had said, “I don’t think anyone has shot a film like this here before. The general public would show up in thousands to watch the shoot. Every time they’d call cut, they’d cheer and clap, and so it was sort of like being in a coliseum. It’s definitely been a memorable shoot.”
