Twitter is Loving Chris Hemsworth Speaking Bengali in ‘Extraction’

Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction is already garnering love from India for the Indian cast and cinematography, and now there is one more reason to swoon over it. The Netflix film features a scene where Hemsworth is speaking in Bengali and netizens are in love with it.

In the scene, the Thor actor is seen saying ‘Proman Dao’, which translates to ‘show proof’, not once but four times. Take a look at the scene here: