Bobby Deol, Prakash Jha Issued Notice in 'Ashram' Case

The Jodhpur District and Session court in Rajasthan, on 14 December issued notice to Bollywood producer and director Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol in a case filed against their web series Ashram, which is streaming on OTT platform MX Player.

The petitioner, advocate Khush Khandelwal, said he had moved the court against the web series as Hindu gurus have been shown as rapists and drug traffickers in the show. This has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, he claimed. Khandelwal added that he decided to take legal action after his attempts to file an FIR with the Kudi police station were unsuccessful. The case is scheduled to be heard next on 11 January.