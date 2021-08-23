HC Stays Probe in Sony Pictures' Defamation Case Against 'Scam 1992'

The Bombay High Court has stayed the Pune police investigation against owner of SonyLIV app, Sony Pictures Network India Pvt Ltd, in a case registered against them, as per a report by India Today. An FIR was filed by Karad Urban Co-operative Bank (KUCB) stating trademark infringement in the Scam 1992 web show.

KUCB alleged in their complaint that one of the episodes displayed a logo in the background that resembled the bank's trademark logo. KUCB claimed that since the logo resembled the one which was on a calendar behind one of the characters, it caused serious damage to the 'financial, commercial and social reputation' of the bank.