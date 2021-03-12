Why NCPCR’s Notice to Netflix’s ‘Bombay Begums’ Is Uncalled For

Five months later, an even bigger scandal rocked the country. What’s now being referred to as the Boys Locker Room scandal had male teenagers from some of the capital’s top schools sharing obscene images of their female classmates on Instagram chats and talking about sexually assaulting them. Yes, this too happened in India. In New Delhi. Amongst kids of families like yours and mine.

If it’s happening in Mumbai and Delhi, it’s fair to assume some form of this behaviour trickles down to every small town of the country. When the Boys Locker Room scandal broke out, the very same NCPCR issued a notice to Instagram. Notice a pattern here? It’s like the kids aren’t to blame for this behaviour but the platform is. And god forbid you even dare to call any of this the result of bad parenting.

In the last few months, streaming shows have come under attack and have very often been penalised for ‘hurting sentiments’. The word on the streets of Aaram Nagar is that platforms are consciously beginning to avoid stories that are even vaguely political or religious.