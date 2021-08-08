Here Are The Confirmed Contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT had its premiere on Voot on Sunday, 8 August. A prelude to Bigg Boss 15, the digital version will stream for six weeks, and top performers will get an opportunity to become a part of Salman Khan's reality show.

Apart from an hour-long episode, for the first time, the audience will have 24×7 live access to the housemates.

The first episode introduced all the contestants who will be fighting for the trophy. Take a look at who all they are: