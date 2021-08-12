Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Says She is Bisexual
Moose Jattana told Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal that she is bisexual.
Recently, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana said on the show that she identifies as bisexual. The social media influencer responded to a question by co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.
During the live feed of Bigg Boss OTT Moose told Pratik, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, a connection with a girl is more important to me". Moose added that she would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong relationship with that person.
Moose recently had an argument with Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh, who said that Moose had been rude to her. Speaking to fellow contestants Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, she said that Moose had used a cuss word casually when Akshara asked her to look for Millind Gaba. “She also made a comment about my work saying ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho (These Bhojpuri songs that you sing)'. She spoke like this.”
Bigg Boss OTT is being hosted by Karan Johar.
