Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Claims Nishant Bhat Once 'Crossed The Line'
Shamita Shetty speaks to her Bigg Boss OTT housemate Divya Agarwal about Nishant Bhat.
Shamita Shetty, who is presently a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, has reportedly said that her housemate, choreographer Nishant Bhat (co-contestant), once ‘crossed the line’ with her. Shamita, however, didn't specify what exactly happened.
A leading daily quoted Shamita as saying to Divya Agarwal,
"I don’t want to mention what incident it was, but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him".
At the Bigg Boss OTT premiere Shamita had said that she had reconsidered joining the show following Raj Kundra's arrest and what Shilpa Shetty and the family had been going through.
“Waqt achcha ho, bura ho, jab hum saans lena nahi chhodte toh hum kaam kyun chhode? And honestly, Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt (Whether in good times or bad, when we don’t stop breathing why should we stop working? I had committed to Bigg Boss long back when I was approached).”
The actor added, “Phir itna kuch ho gaya aur maine definitely socha ki shayad iss waqt Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar jaana sahi nahi hoga but commitment kar di thi maine aur ek baar jo maine commitment karti hoon toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunti (But then so much happened that I definitely thought that maybe this is not the right time to go inside the Bigg Boss house, but I had already committed to the show and once I make a commitment, nothing can stop me from honouring it)”.
Bigg Boss OTT is a spinoff to the reality show. It's hosted by Karan Johar.
