YouTuber and wild card contestant Elvish Yadav was declared the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT on Monday, 14 August. During the grand finale, actor-director Pooja Bhatt became the first of the five finalists to be evicted from the house.

Earlier this month, Pooja Bhatt's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt visited the Bigg Boss house and met the contestants. However, many on social media raised objections with his exchange with Manisha Rani. Speaking to News18 about this Pooja said, "I have realised that people want to see the world in their respective way. If people found Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house inappropriate, then I feel their minds are inappropriate. I feel that the contestants, especially Manisha Rani requested to spend time with him. I could hardly spend time with him."