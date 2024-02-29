Heeramandi to Kajol-Kriti Sanon’s Do Patti: Netflix Unveils 2024 India Slate

Netflix unveiled its upcoming lineup of Indian content, marking the start of a new era for web series and films. The showcase includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali's high-budget period drama, Heeramandi. Along with a new film by Luv Ranjan, a drama featuring Kajol and Kriti Sanon named Do Patti. and A thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha centred around the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 is also part of the lineup.
Do Patti
The teaser for this Kajol-Kriti Sanon starrer promises an exciting journey, uniquely blending suspense and drama. Set against the hills of North India, the teaser unfolds as a gripping thriller, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.
Dabba Cartel
Five ordinary women from Thane find themselves caught up in a series of unexpected events, leading them into a world of adventure. They venture into distributing drugs through a 'dabba' delivery business, and as their clandestine operation grows, they face challenges involving precarious alliances, legal complexities, and internal conflicts, putting everything they cherish at stake.
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3
Karan Johar took to his Instagram to announce the news of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. He wrote, "It’s now 7 times the drama, spice & absolute fabulousness! Ready or not, these fierce ladies are coming soon in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, only on Netflix!"
IC 814
The Anubhav Sinha created series is based on India's longest hijack which lasted for seven days. Starring Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pooja Gor, Kanwaljit Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Patralekhaa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma and Aditya Srivastava the show is all set to talk about the incident.
Murder Mubarak
Based on the novel “Club You To Death” by Anuja Chauhan, Murder Mubarak opens as an investigation that gets complex by the minute as secrets and lies come to the surface and everyone is a suspect. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.
The film will release on 15 March.
Heeramandi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to mesmerize audiences with his highly anticipated film 'Heeramandi,' featuring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Following an impressive teaser launch, the makers have unveiled stunning solo posters for each actor.
