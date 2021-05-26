Amazon to Acquire MGM Studios For $8.45 Billion

Amazon and MGM Studios on Wednesday, 26 May, announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for $8.45 billion. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films and provide customers with greater access to the existing works.

“MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films—12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and many other icons. It also boasts of 17,000 TV shows, including Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Vikings, that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys,” Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a statement.