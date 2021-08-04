Amazon Studios: The Lord of the Rings Series Set to Premiere in September ‘22

The epic drama will be adapted from J R R Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Not many details concerning the plot have been revealed yet, but sources suggest that the story takes place thousands of years prior to the events of both 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' books.

The Series is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay. The cast comprises of Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle and Sir Lenny Henry.

While actors Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani round out the cast.

Payne and McKay said working on the series has been an “adventure of a lifetime”.