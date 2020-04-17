‘Four More Shots Please’ S2 Is a Refreshing Take on Love & Gender

Siddhi, Damini, Umang and Anjana –the fabulously flawed women are back! A little more than a year later after we first met them, the warm familiarity and the infectious joie de vivre help us form an instant connect again -all positive signs while welcoming a new season. Season 2 starts four months after what ensued in the lives of our 4 women protagonists.

Umang’s dramatic coming out to her family, Sidhhi’s internet secret that put her relationship with her parents in jeopardy, Damini still reeling under how her website can be taken away from her and Anjana trying to make peace with her ex-husband and his wife. A quick recap later the first episode begins with Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo) making a distress call to Umang (Bani J) from Instanbul. The girls apparently have had a fallout but a reunion is engineered quickly and enter headlong into their lives.