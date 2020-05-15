Amazon Prime Video Announces Direct Premiere of Seven Films
Following the announcement of the upcoming premiere of Shoojit Sircar’s Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Amazon Prime Video has announced the direct-to-digital release of six films.
Spanning five Indian languages, the line-up features additional releases such as Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi with Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra, Tamil legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika in addition to Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin in Telugu, Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum and Kannada films Law and French Biryani. These films will be available for streaming on the platform over the course of the next three months.
“Over the last 2 years, Prime Video has become the destination of choice for our customers to watch new releases, across the languages, within weeks of their theatrical release. Now we are taking this one step further, with seven of India’s most-anticipated films premiering exclusively on Prime Video, bringing the cinematic experience to their doorstep,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.
Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi had already announced the premiere of their films on the digital streaming platform.
