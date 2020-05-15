Amazon Prime Video Announces Direct Premiere of Seven Films

Following the announcement of the upcoming premiere of Shoojit Sircar’s Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Amazon Prime Video has announced the direct-to-digital release of six films.

Spanning five Indian languages, the line-up features additional releases such as Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi with Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra, Tamil legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika in addition to Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin in Telugu, Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum and Kannada films Law and French Biryani. These films will be available for streaming on the platform over the course of the next three months.