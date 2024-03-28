'Amar Singh Chamkila' Trailer: Diljit-Parineeti Shine in Imtiaz Ali's Musical

Talking about his film, director Imtiaz shared in a statement, "Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is unfortunately a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love - Music. In Netflix, Amar Singh Chamkila found the ideal partner who was both passionate and able to take the film to the most diverse audience."

Amar Singh Chamkila's music is helmed by AR Rahman, and Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the original songs in Punjabi. The musical is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is on Saregama.