Alia to Play Ma Anand Sheela in Shakun Batra’s Film

In 2018, there were rumours of Shakun Batra helming a film on controversial godman Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh or Osho and his personal secretary Ma Anand Sheela. Sources, then, had told The Quint that Aamir Khan had agreed to play Osho while Alia Bhatt has said yes to essaying the role of Ma Anand Sheela. However, the project had reportedly been shelved until October 2019 when pictures of Hiroo Johar with Ma Anand Sheela had surfaced on the internet. This sparked off more rumours yet again about the same project.