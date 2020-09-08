My Son Wants To Be Away From Limelight: Akshay Tells Bear Grylls
Akshay Kumar gets candid about his relationship with his son on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'
In the much-awaited episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Akshay Kumar shares a candid moment with adventue enthusaist Bear Grylls where he opens up about his son. The episode will premiere on 11 September at 8 pm on Discovery Plus and 14 September at 8 pm on Discovery channel.
In the episode, when Grylls asks him what it must be like for Akshay's son, considering how famous his father is, here's what Akshay says:
“My son is very different. I mean, he just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to.”Akshay Kumar
Akshay also confessed that he hopes to be able to teach his son the same lessons that he got from his father.
"He's (Akshay’s father) the only influence I have in my life and I've followed all his rules and all his things that he has taught me. And I hope my son gets that.”Akshay Kumar
On 7 September, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to share an excerpt from his upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar. The episode has been shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. The trailer shows them bonding with each other over adventure, life lessons, some unexpected "elephant poo tea" and more.
