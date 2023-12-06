Join Us On:
Abhishek, Shweta & Navya Shower Love on Agastya Ahead of 'The Archies' Release

Agastya Nanda is making his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is all set to release on Netflix on 7 December. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi are making their debuts with this movie. The Bachchan family took to social media to congratulate Agastya. They also shared photos from the star-studded premiere that took place on 5 December.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to post a photo of him holding Agastya's hand. "All you have to do is reach out and I'll be there to hold your hand. Welcome to the movies my dearest Agastya! #TheArchies #TheArchiesOnNetflix #ProudMamu," he wrote in the caption.

Shweta Bachchan just added a heart emoji to an adorable photo of Agastya with his family.

Navya Nanda wrote on Instagram Stories, "Lights... Camera... & it's SHOWTIME!!"

