Seven Controversial Remarks Made by Celebs in 'Koffee With Karan'
As Karan Johar announced the end of Koffee With Karan, here's taking a look at some controversial moments.
On Wednesday, 4 May, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share that his successful chat show, Koffee With Karan, is wrapping up. Over six seasons, the show saw almost all Bollywood celebrities open up about their co-stars, directors and the industry at large. Koffee With Karan has also been known for stirring quite a few controversies.
Here are some statements made by celebrities that created quite a storm:
Kangana Ranaut's 'Flag-bearer of Nepotism' Remark
Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan to promote their film Rangoon. After Karan ended his introductory appreciation speech for Kangana, the latter thanked him but at the same time reminded Karan how he mocked her English on the same show.
Things went a notch higher when Kangana requested Karan to write a chapter on nepotism in her biopic. The Queen actor said, “In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know…very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”
Tusshar Kapoor's 'Preity Zinta Botox' Comment
The Rapid Fire Round in Koffee With Karan is a favourite with celebrities. However, some even stirred up controversies with their answers. During one such Rapid Fire, Tusshar Kapoor was asked as to which female actor comes to his mind when he hears "Botox". To which he had replied 'Preity Zinta'. Preity was quite upset with the actor, and he later apologised for his remarks.
Kareena's 'Why Does Priyanka Have That Accent' Question
Karan had asked Kareena Kapoor "one question she would like to ask Priyanka Chopra". To which Kareena quickly replied, "Why does she have that accent?" Priyanka, who was later seen in the chat show, decided to give it back with, "The same place her boyfriend (then boyfriend Saif Ali Khan) got it from."
Deepika on Ranbir's Relationships
Deepika Padukone, who was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, had hinted at her partner's relationships. Deepika had said that Ranbir should start endorsing condoms.
Ranbir Kapoor-Imran Khan on Sonam
When Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were asked to rank female actors based on their sex appeal, the duo took Sonam Kapoor's name last, saying she is a classic beauty and not sexy.
Hardik Pandya's Sexist Remarks
Hardik Pandya received a lot of flak for his misogynistic remarks on Koffee With Karan. Sample this: "Why don't you ask women's names at nightclubs?" asked Karan when Hardik spoke about his struggle in remembering names of the women he interacts with in parties.
"I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm little from the Black side so I need to see how they move," responded Hardik.
His brashness was also very evident even when he was spoke about his sex life. “When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, 'Main karke aaya hai aaj (I did it today),' was his response to a question on how “cool” he is with his family members.
"At a party my parents asked me acha tera wala (women) kaun sa hai (Which are your women)? I said yeh, yeh, yeh (pointing out women) and they were like waah proud of you beta," he went on.
Anil Kapoor's Response to Abhay Deol
Abhay Deol had stated that he was upset with the Kapoors for not giving him his due in Aisha, which starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead. Anil Kapoor, who was one of the guests in the chat show, had responded by saying, "Abhay Deol needs help in every way".
