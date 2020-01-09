20 Indian OTT Originals to Look Forward To in 2020

The Indian OTT space is getting crowded each year, with some of the major OTT platforms like Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Alt Balaji and Eros, among several others, green lighting a huge range of Indian originals in the last couple of years. And a lot of them are set to drop in 2020.

The first web original to release this year was the horror anthology film Ghost Stories, helmed by the likes of Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, which premiered to mix reviews on 1 January.

But there are tons of more web shows and films coming our way this year, and here are our top 20 picks, to help you choose what you want to watch amidst the plethora of content.