Golden Globes Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue, Host; When & Where To Watch Live?

The date of 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards has been officially announced. The most anticipated award ceremony in the entertainment world will take place on Sunday, 7 January 2024. The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in almost 220 countries across the world, and are hosted by Dick Clark Productions (dcp). This award ceremony is world famous for recognizing winners in both film and television.
What makes this Golden Globes Awards 2024 special is the introduction of two new categories, including cinematic and box office achievement and best stand-up comedian on television. The Golden Globes Awards 2024 nominations were revealed on Monday, 11 December 2023. Oppenheimer and Barbie are leading the nomination list. To check the complete list of nominations of Golden Globe Awards 2024, click here.
Golden Globes Awards 2024 Date: Where Will the Award Ceremony Take Place?
The 81st annual Golden Globes Awards will take place on Sunday, 7 January 2024.
Golden Globes Awards 2024 Time: When Will the Award Ceremony Start?
The 81st annual Golden Globes Awards will start at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET.
Who Will Host the Golden Globes Awards 2024?
The Golden Globes Awards 2024 host has not been officially announced yet. However, the nomination list was presented by Stand-up comedian Cedric 'The Entertainer' and actor Wilmer Valderrama.
Where Will the Golden Globes Awards 2024 Take Place?
The Golden Globes Awards 2024 will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
When and Where To Watch the Golden Globes Awards 2024 Live?
The Golden Globes Awards 2024 can be watched live on the official YouTube channel of CBS News.
