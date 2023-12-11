Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Barbie & Oppenheimer Lead the List

The nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday, 11 December. The upcoming edition of Golden Globes will have two new categories: cinematic and box office achievement and best stand-up comedian on television.
Meanwhile, Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the Golden Globes nominations list.
The nominees of Golden Globes 2024 are:
MOVIES
Best Picture — Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Picture — Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Actor — Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Actress — Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actor — Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress — Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Society of the Snow
Best Motion Picture — Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Elemental
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TV
Best Television Series — Drama
1923
Succession
The Last of Us
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Morning Show
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Actress — Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Actor — Drama
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Actor in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Where Was I?
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer
