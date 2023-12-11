Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Barbie & Oppenheimer Lead the List

The nominees of Golden Globes 2024 are:

MOVIES

Best Picture — Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Picture — Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Actor — Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Actress — Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Actor — Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Society of the Snow

Best Motion Picture — Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Elemental

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TV

Best Television Series — Drama

1923

Succession

The Last of Us

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Morning Show

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Actress — Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Actor — Drama

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Actor in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Where Was I?

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer