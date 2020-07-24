Dil Bechara: When and Where to Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s Movie
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ is set to release today on Friday, 24 July. Directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the movie also starts Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi.
Actor Sanghi will make her Bollywood debut with this love story, an Indian remake of the 2014 film, The Fault In Our Stars. The film revolves around two terminally-ill people who fall in love with each other. The 2014 Hollywood film was an adaptation of a John Green novel by the same name, published in 2012.
Earlier titled Kizzie Aur Manny, initially the film was scheduled to release on 29 November in 2019, but was later pushed to 2020.
The music of Dil Bechara has been composed by AR Rahman. Songs like “Maskhari”, “Main Tumhara”, “Taare Ginn” and the title track “Dil Bechara” are already topping the charts.
A number of celebrities has taken to social media, when the trailer for the movie was released on 6 July, to remember Sushant, who had passed away last month,
When and Where to Watch ‘Dil Bechara’ Online?
The movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in the US, UK and Canada for subscribers at 7:30 pm IST on Friday, 24 July.
